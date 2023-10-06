Over 150,000 in Sabah benefited from Jualan Rahmah Programme

KUNDASANG (Oct 6): The Jualan Rahmah Programme (PJR) which has been implemented in 266 locations statewide as of last Tuesday (Oct 3), has benefited more than 150,000 residents, said Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said through the programme, customers can purchase essential items at discounted prices, between 10 and 30 per cent cheaper than the market.

“The nationwide implementation of the programme has so far recorded the attendance of more than 3.38 million people,” he told reporters after conducting a check on the implementation of PJR in Pekan Kundasang here on Friday.

Armizan, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties), said the programme, which began at 8.30 am managed to attract more than 2,000 residents who did not want to miss the opportunity to purchase their daily supplies at cheaper prices.

Meanwhile, Adrien Cyril Amau, 27, said the implementation of the programme has greatly helped residents, especially those living in rural areas, who were affected by the rising transportation costs.

“So, people are looking forward to this kind of programme for them to get basic necessities at cheaper prices,” said the mechanic.

Hotel worker Mohd Aman, 31, expressed hope that the programme, which has proven to be beneficial to the people, would be held regularly in Pekan Kundasang.

“Like Pasar Tamu which is held every week, I also hope that this programme will include local farmers and traders so that more people can benefit from it,” he said.

In a separate development, Armizan said he welcomed Shell Timur Sdn Bhd’s decision to cancel plan to close its petrol stations in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, which was informed to his ministry last Tuesday (Oct 3).

“The decision will help ensure a steady supply of petrol and diesel for people in East Malaysia.

“Shell has also pledged its commitment to continue supplying high-quality fuel products in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan,” he said.-Bernama