PBB Northern Zone convention moved to Bintulu, over 2,300 delegates expected

BINTULU (Oct 6): Over 2,300 delegates from 19 Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branches in the northern zone are expected here on Oct 15 for the PBB special convention, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The PBB deputy president said the special convention at Bintulu Civic Centre will be officiated by Sarawak Premier and PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This convention was supposed to be held in Miri but has been moved to Bintulu,” he told reporters Wednesday evening after chairing a meeting to discuss preparations for the convention.

Also present at the meeting were PBB senior vice president Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and PBB northern zone branch leaders.

When asked if PBB had picked its candidate for the Nov 4 Jepak by-election, Awang Tengah replied: “It will be decided by the party president.”

Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that Jepak voters would continue to give full support to PBB and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), in view that the constituency has been a stronghold for the past six terms under the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip.