Penguang: 2025 completion date expected for Marudi waterfront extension, proposed first phase of 3-star hotel

MIRI (Oct 6): The Marudi waterfront extension project and first phase of a proposed 3-star hotel should be completed by 2025, said Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

To be built on the site of the old Marudi Rest House, which is strategically located near Marudi Airport and overlooking the Baram River, the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) 90-room hotel costing RM35 million will have a hall that can accommodate up to 500 at one time and a restaurant on the top floor.

“This three-star hotel can cater for the needs of meetings, conferences, wedding receptions, and hosting major events in Marudi, which is only a stone’s throw distance to the world natural heritage site of Mulu,” he told The Borneo Post.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and Marudi assemblyman said these and other state government infrastructure development and upgrading projects costing over RM1 billion will give the area a significant transformation.

He said tourism and other economic sectors are set to grow with greater road connectivity and heightened infrastructure development, as well as expansion beyond the town.

Filled to the brim during the recent Baram Regatta 2023, the current waterfront will be extended to 1.5km in phases and will become one of the longest in the state.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage will spend about RM35 million for slope protection and esplanade extension, while the Marudi bridge costing RM75 million is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Travel between Marudi and Miri will be shortened by 20km to just 45km when the proposed R5 standard project linking Eastwood Valley to Sungai Arang is completed.

“Once the Marudi bridge is done, the three-hour wait to cross the ferry would be thing of the past, and I look forward to all this infrastructure development ushering in vibrant business and economy for the local community,” he said.

He pointed out Marudi will also be connected to other parts of Baram through the proposed link road to Mulu, Limbang, and Lawas, and connected to the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR).

Phase Two and Three of SSLR project, which connects Sabah and Sarawak without going through Brunei, is currently in the process of management and price evaluation for tender.

The first phase of the project, which started from Lawas to Pa Berunut, is ongoing.