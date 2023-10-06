Sabah thrash Makassar with Darren scoring brace

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): Darren Lok scored a brace in a second successive AFC Cup match as Sabah FC thrashed 10-man PSM Makassar 5-0 in Bali on Thursday.

Gabriel Peres, Stuart Wilkin and second half substitute Farhan Roslan also found the back of the net to help Sabah FC claim a second straight win in Group H.

The victory moved Sabah FC to the top of the group after Haiphong FC of Vietnam suffered a 1-2 defeat to Singapore’s Hougang United in the other Goup H tie.

Sabah FC lead on maximum six points followed by Haiphong FC, whose superior goal difference put them ahead of Hougang United with both teams levelled on three points.

Basement team PSM Makassar are still looking for their first point in the Asian club football competition.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee hailed the performance of the Rhinos in the victory, which also saw Saddil Ramdani at his brilliance best as he registered a hat trick of assists.

“We played according to the plan and of course it was unfortunate for Makassar who had one player sent off. Definitely, it made it a little bit easier for us.

“Although the players faced some off-the-field issues, they proved that by playing with the right mentality, the team were able to get the full three points and with a very good goals count,” Kim Swee said.

Sabah, with Saddil in superb form, made a flying start when Darren expertly headed home the Indonesia international player’s right wing cross after only six minutes of play at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium.

Saddil again showed his quality with his crosses in the 36th minute and with his weaker right foot, he floated the ball into the box perfectly for Peres to power a header into the back of the net.

Darren then scored his second and Sabah’s third shortly after second half resumed. It was his fourth goal in two AFC Cup games having also scored twice in the 3-1 win over Hougang United in the group opener.

And Saddil was again the creator who made a great solo run from the halfway line before squaring for man-of-the-match Darren to tap home.

There was no stopping for Sabah from then on as they took advantage following the sending off of Makassar goalkeeper Reza Pratama in the 68th minute count.

Stuart added a fourth from a well-taken free kick in the 73rd minute before Farhan made it five with a close range finish from a Miguel Cifuentes’ assist deep into the added-on time.

“It is still early to tell since we have only played two group matches. We must not think that we have already qualified (into the next stage) … we cannot be carried away but to focus on our next game.

“With the international break coming up and some of the players joining the national squad, I will need to assess the players’ condition and fitness level once they returned from international duties,” said Kim Swee.

The Rhinos will next travel to Vietnam for their third Group H fixture against Haiphong FC on October 25.