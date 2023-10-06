Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre inks MoUs, MoAs with international biomedical science institutions

KUCHING (Oct 6): The Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) today exchanged memorandums of agreement (MoAs) and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with six international biomedical sciences institutions for research and development programmes in the area of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the signing of these documents with the Australian National Phenome Centre (ANPC), AMILI Singapore, Monash University Malaysia (MUM), Pacific Biosciences USA (PacBio), Numares AG (Germany), and Agilent Technologies Malaysia (USA) during a ceremony at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

According to a press statement, the signing of these MoUs and MoAs will pave the way for SIDC to initiate its research and human capital development programme, thus strategically positioning Sarawak on the global map as a medical discovery and advancement hub in Asia.

Through the partnerships with ANPC, MUM, PacBio, Numares, Agilent and AMILI, Sarawak will be able to develop and enhance its capability in the area of phenomics, disease diagnostic and theranostics, vaccine and therapeutic discoveries, future sustainable nutrition and data analytics, and concomitantly build capacity in these areas.

“The SIDC will leverage on the facilities and capabilities of her partners for capacity building both in research programmes and, importantly, human capital training as the SIDC prepares for the eventual completion and operation of its facility by December 2025.

“We need to ensure a smooth and effective transition of operation by 2025, hence the significance of this event goes beyond just building linkages but more importantly addressing our state of preparedness sustainably,” said chief executive officer Assoc Prof Dr Ivan Yap Kok Seng.

Also witnessing the signing of the MoUs and MoAs were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn; State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar; Agilent Technologies representative Dr Robin Philip; Monash University Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Prof Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman; Australian National Phenome Centre director Prof Jeremy Nicholson; Pacific Biosciences market development APAC Lim Jee Hian; AMILI Singapore founder Assoc Prof Jeremy Lim; and Numares Germany representative Dr Lutz Niggl.