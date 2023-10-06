SCaT Fair 2023 to take place in Miri, Kuching and Sibu

KUCHING (Oct 6): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development in collaboration with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak will be organising the Sarawak Career and Training (SCaT) Fair 2023 in Miri, Kuching and Sibu.

The event is also supported by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), according to a press kit distrusted at the end of a press conference chaired by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn to announce the fair.

For the northern region, the fair will take place at Miri City Hall on Oct 7 and 8 from 8.30am to 5pm, followed by the southern region at Wisma Sabati in Kuching on Nov 25 and 26, also from 8.30am to 5pm.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari will officiate the SCaT Fair in Kuching.

For the central region, the ministry said the event will take place in Sibu but the venue, dates and time have yet to be confirmed.

“After a hiatus due to the pandemic, SCaT Fair 2023 serves as a ‘One Stop Centre’ for students, youths, parents, and community at large to provide sufficient information on education and career opportunities to the public,” it said.

The fair serves to deliver information on educational financial aid to pursue academic or skills training made available by participating agencies; enhance employability and/or marketability of graduates or youth; empower youth to make more informed decisions for their future; and to nurture interest in STEM among school children.

Besides employment opportunities, the fair also runs other concurrent events like STEM Playground, TVET Battlefield, Talent Stage and Borneo Maker Festival, and Planetarium Sultan Iskandar Dome.

The two-day fair at each zone is expected to attract some 7,000 visitors and 10,000 online viewers.

The ministry also informed that approximately 30 exhibitors from companies as well as 30 exhibitors from public and private institutions of higher learning (from each zone/division), together with financial aid providers, technical schools and government departments and agencies have confirmed their participation for this fair.