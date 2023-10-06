Missing second sister’s body finally found in Keningau

KENINGAU (Oct 6): The body of the second sister who drowned at Kampung Linkudou here on Monday, was finally found on Thursday.

Arlina Jabar’s remains were discovered by villagers around 6.15pm at Lubuk Lintong river, about 13.55km from where she was first reported missing.

Keningau fire and rescue station chief Sharudy Delamin said a search and rescue team rushed to the location and retrieved the body from the river.

It was handed to the police for further action, he said.

Arlina, aged nine, and her 12-year-old sister, Azila Jabar, were reported missing around 5pm on Oct 2.

Azila’s body was discovered at 11.36am on Oct 3, about 1.7km from where both sisters were reported missing.