Sedar says will fight to ensure Sabahans get direct dividends from state’s natural resources

KUCHING (Oct 6): Parti Sedar Rakyat (Sedar) said it will champion the rights of Sabahans to receive direct financial dividends from the state’s natural resources, especially its oil and gas revenues.

Sedar president Datuk Othman Abdillah said in a statement this would be done through the implementation of two core schemes – the People’s Basic Dividend (a fixed monthly dividend for all adult Sabahans) and People’s Equity Rights Fund, which is a social wealth fund to be owned by the state and people.

“We invite all the people of Sabah, who share our values and aspirations, to join Parti Sedar Rakyat.

“By joining us, you can actively participate in shaping the future of the Sabah’s people and our nation,” he said.

With the formation of its branch in Sabah, Othman said the party aims to strengthen its presence and engage with the diverse communities in the state.

“We recognise the specific challenges and opportunities that Sabah presents, and our new branch will work tirelessly to address the needs and concerns of its people,” he added.