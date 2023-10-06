Sulaiman Taib challenges authenticity of father’s signature on shares transfer documents to Raghad

KUCHING (Oct 6): The High Court here was today told that plaintiff Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib has challenged the authenticity of the signatures of his father, Yang Di Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud on some documents involving transfer of shares from a company to his stepmother.

The development arose when two new affidavits of forensic handwriting experts were brought in.

Shankar Ram lawyer for the defendant Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib said they are objecting to the plaintiff’s claim because it was unfair since it was without notice to the defendant for her to rebut the claim.

Moreover Shanker argued the plaintiff has no locus standi to file the action.

Also today, the trial hearing proper on the striking out of the suit, scheduled for Oct 16 has been vacated.

A new date will be fixed by the High Court in due course.

As the ligating parties are still in midst of exchanging documents and / or affidavits the High Court today has fixed Nov 6 for mention dates of the case which will be held online (E-Review) for the court to monitor the exchanging of affidavits.

Raghad is being sued by stepsons Sulaiman and Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court injunction to halt the transfer of shares from the company to Raghad.

The Presiding Judge of the case is Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew.

Sulaiman and Bekir have named RHB Investment Berhad as the second defendant.

Shankar was assisted by lawyers Yu Ying Ying, Alvin Yong, Azlina Dahlan, and Izan Nadiawati Mohd Tabib, while RHB Investment was represented by lawyers Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Ling Lyn.

Sulaiman and Bekir were represented by Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay.