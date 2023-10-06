S’wak creates four rice fields to be cultivated with high-yield hybrid seedlings

GEDONG (Oct 6): In an effort to address Malaysia’s dependency on imported rice, Sarawak has created four new rice fields to be cultivated with high-yield hybrid seedlings.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said, however, the production will first serve the needs of the state.

“We have identified four locations for this – one at Kampung Lubok Punggor in Gedong, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman, Spaoh in Betong and Tanjung Purun in Lundu for this purpose.

“The hybrid seedlings being studied by Universiti Putra Malaysia and Global Farm Biotech have the capacity to produce up to 200,000 metric tonnes of rice per 10,000 hectares in a year, which would enable us to fulfill 80 per cent of the consumption needs of the people in the state,” he revealed.

He was speaking at a press conference during his work visit at a paddy planting project site in Kampung Lubok Punggor here today.

With the hybrid seedlings at Kampung Lubok Punggor, Abang Johari said during off-season, one hectare can yield between 8-10 metric tonnes of rice.

In comparison with the normal breed, he said usually Sarawak can produce 3-5 metric tonnes of rice per hectare.

“With the hybrid seedlings we can produce 8-10 metric tonnes per hectare, this is not even during the harvest season.

“If the seedlings are harvested during its season, we can produce more than 10 metric tonnes per hectare,” he added.

With the use of the hybrid seedlings, he did not discount the possibility that Sarawak could become a rice-exporting state in the future, provided that the land areas dedicated for rice cultivation can be expanded further.

Also present at the work visit were Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, and federal Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang.