S’wak developers encouraged to undertake housing projects meant for B40, M40 groups

BINTULU (Oct 6): More property developers are encouraged to participate in housing projects meant for B40 (low-income) and M40 (medium income) households.

According to Dayabaru Sdn Bhd director Daniel Ting, there is a long waiting list of people from these income groups who want to own their first houses.

In this regard, he also appeals for help from the state government to review the selling price of these affordable residential units.

Daniel then cites the Rumah Sri Pertiwi Taman Sri Indah development by Dayabaru as an example of a project that started off as a public-private-partnership-driven vision to highlight the need for affordable housing, with the initial plan of building 402 units.

However, he said due to certain circumstances, the number had to be reduced to 399 units.

“We are grateful to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who launched this project in 2020.

“Our appreciation also goes out to Bintulu Development Board (BDA) for the important role in the implementation of the SOP (standard operating procedures) and the approval process, and also our thanks to Dato William Ting Choon Hua (managing director of Johabaru Reality Sdn Bhd) for the success of this project,” said Daniel in his speech for the handing-over of keys to the Rumah Sri Pertiwi Taman Sri Indah Phase 1 Kidurong units today.

The Phase 1 works reached completion this year after having undergone various challenges, especially during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, since the project launched in August 2020.

In this regard, Daniel the challenges and uncertainties, including the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, had caused delays in construction.

“Because of the challenges, the construction cost had increased by 30 per cent – actually, it is still increasing – but we are proud to announce that we have successfully completed Phase 1 involving 107 housing units.

“Our next target would be to proceed with Phase 2A and 2B in 2024, involving 199 units, followed by Phase 3, the last one with Spektra medium units, in 2025,” he said.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian witnessed the ceremony.