WCIT | IDECS 2023 shatters notion of Sarawak as rural destination

KUCHING (Oct 6): The 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS) 2023 has proved to be a thriving hub of technological innovation and opportunities, shattering the notion of Sarawak as a rural destination.

Participants from various sectors and backgrounds shared their experiences, revealing the depth of positive impact this event, which will end today, has left on them.

Rose Bruce, strategic communications manager of Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), was glad that the conference had met her expectations.

“My expectation was pretty high. I am looking for robots. I’m looking for toys. I’m looking for a lot of games. And that is actually what you can get here.

“I think this conference has been really innovative, especially for the younger generation. I see a lot of young people coming here, and even though they don’t really understand tech or AI, I do believe that in some form, they’ve begun to understand how to use those in their daily lives,” she said.

On any takeaway from WCIT | IDECS 2023, Rose said she had developed an interest in the automated food and beverages (F&B) sector.

“That’s something that I’ve not really seen myself in, but I actually learned that it’s very possible to start a business with the help of robotics and it’s not a bad thing. It’s actually a very good thing because this is the life that we are embracing, this is the future that we’re embracing,” said Rose.

As for Ashweein Narayanan, director of Evolving Brilliance Technologies Sdn Bhd (EB Tech), WCIT | IDECS 2023 had been a very fruitful event as it had provided him opportunities to network and meet with people in the same industry.

“One of the reasons I am very excited to come to this conference is the networking opportunity we get with the digital economy players, not only in Sarawak but also in Malaysia and overseas as well.

“We have a lot of people from other countries who have come all the way to Sarawak to exhibit and have some business network and matching. So my expectation was that we will have like a very solid business matching sessions,” he said.

However, Ashweein pointed out that having a lot of talks can also interrupt such sessions.

“We have many overlapping talks. Maybe next time, different organisations handling different parts or segments can get together and see if the talks are on similar topics, maybe those are the ones that can be held together at the same time.

“Other than that, it has been quite good as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Marek Budkowski, vice president of Operations at Awakening Health, who brought along Grace the Robot, was impressed with the tech competence of attendees.

“So, this conference definitely exceeded my expectation. There’s a lot of positive people with lots of interest and competence in technology.

“Given the global perception of Sarawak as more like a rural place, I am very surprised and quite positively shocked that this is not the case.

“I can see very good technology happen and a lot of people interested in technology and changing their place of work by coming up with cool stuff that can help humanity as a whole,” said the AI and robotics expert.

In terms of networking, Budkowski said it is inviolable and he had met a lot of good people.

“I’ve met a few connections that basically I hope will work out as a group of new projects and ventures. And as it goes for me, I’m bringing a robot (Grace) to the conference,” added Budkowski.