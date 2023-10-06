WCIT|IDECS 2023: SDEC signs MoUs with university, industry partners

KUCHING (Oct 6): The Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with university and industry partners at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today to advance the state’s digital economy.

The milestone event took place during the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak 2023 (WCIT|IDECS 2023).

The MoU exchange ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis as well as alongside SDEC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

Under the SDEC Technology Accelerator (STAcc) Programme, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus inked an MoU with Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd to explore cooperation in technology or market validation for smart waste management technology.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak signed MoUs with three entities: SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd, Turn Red Supplier Sdn Bhd, and Hornbill Agriculture Sdn Bhd, covering various areas of collaboration.

SDEC also entered into an MoU with iHeal Medical Center, aimed at fostering a mutual understanding for cooperation in utilising telemedicine software solutions capable of reaching and connecting underserved rural communities in Sarawak.

In addition, SDEC and Cloud4Sea are exploring the potential for smart, AI-based partnerships and self-service retail systems driven by AI.

With Teknologi Pulsy, SDEC aspires to collaborate on digital technology, carbon reduction, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives across various industries and economic sectors in Sarawak.

During the event, SDEC also announced the opening of Cohort 3 of the Digital Village Accelerator (DiVA), an outstanding programme within Sarawak’s digital and innovation ecosystem.

“SDEC proudly announces these strategic partnerships and remains committed to digitising Sarawak. This collaboration enables all parties to leverage their strengths and work together to create new opportunities for the benefit of our people,” said SEDC CEO Sudarnoto Osman.