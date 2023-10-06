Witsa declaration sets stage for coordinated, ethical approach to AI technology

KUCHING (Oct 6): The World Information Technology and Services Alliance (Witsa), a leading global tech association, has unveiled a momentous declaration at the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS) 2023 today.

The declaration titled Shaping the Future Through Ethical, Inclusive, Sustainable and Innovative Artificial intelligence (AI), has garnered support from Witsa members representing 80 countries and economies.

It symbolises a resolute commitment to the responsible and ethical development, deployment, and governance of AI.

“Today, we stand with 80 members and economies, a pivotal juncture in history. The AI Declaration is not just a testament to our shared commitment to use AI for good and positively, but a clarion call to nations worldwide.

“Our members have made a commitment to champion this cause in their respective economies and work towards collaborating with their governments to adopt and uphold the tenets of this declaration,” said Witsa chairman Dr Sean Seah.

The Witsa AI Declaration sets the stage for a coordinated, ethical approach to AI technology.

It also serves as a precursor to the forthcoming Witsa AI Position Paper, which will provide detailed recommendations for harnessing AI’s potential while mitigating risks.

The paper will emphasise best practices, standards, and regulations to ensure that AI systems deployed worldwide are ethical, fair, transparent, and accountable.

Meanwhile, Witsa chief executive office (CEO) Dato Dan E Khoo stressed the importance of policy and regulation that support innovation and trust in new technologies like AI.

“Innovation and trust in new technologies, including AI, are best supported when policy objectives and regulatory requirements make use of voluntary consensus-driven standardization, to support implementation and compliance.

“To avoid slowing AI innovation and beneficial adoption, regulations should adhere to a specific list of policy principles,” he said.

As AI technology continues to rapidly evolve and profoundly impact economies, societies, and individuals, the AI Declaration provides a foundational framework for international cooperation and understanding.

It signals a collective commitment to navigate the AI landscape responsibly and ethically.

The AI Declaration is not merely an endpoint but marks the beginning of a revolutionary journey.

Witsa’s vision is to position digital technology and the digital economy as a new strategic pillar for global communities.

They aim to serve as global digital ambassadors and accelerators, promoting the value of digital transformation as the catalyst for economic growth and social prosperity.

Additionally, Witsa intends to support multilateral win-win trade agreements and raise awareness of the competitive advantages within the digital technology industry.

For further information on the Witsa AI Declaration, email to Public Policy vice president Anders Halvorsen at [email protected] or visit the official Witsa website at www.witsa.org.