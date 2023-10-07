111 farmers in Durin receive assistance from Lanang MP

SIBU (Oct 7): A total of 111 farmers in the Durin area received agricultural assistance from Lanang MP Alice Lau’s Service Centre on Thursday.

According to the MP, the assistance is under the Sayangi Lanang Programme: Bantuan Agro Madani as part of her initiative to help farmers in her constituency.

“This programme was launched in Durin as the location of the service centre’s first phase of aid distribution.

“For this time, a total of 111 farmers in the Durin area received the assistance.

“The farmers who receive it are those who are active in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables around the Lanang area,” she said.

Alice, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, said the assistance was in the form of fertilisers and pesticides.

She said such assistance will be distributed to other areas under the Lanang parliamentary constituency in the next phase.

“I hope this initiative can help ease their burden.

“At the same time, it is hoped that harvests from their farms can help increase their income and uplift their economy,” she added.