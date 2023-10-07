Abg Jo: S’wak hopes to stay on top of Disease X, produce own vaccine

KUCHING (Oct 7): Sarawak hopes to be able to produce its own vaccine for Disease X by the time its symptoms are being discovered, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he is aware of the possibility of the disease’s emergence and comprehensive plans need to be in place before it appears in the country.

However, he noted the vaccine can only be produced once the nature of the disease has been identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO), who have yet to reveal any details on it.

“We don’t know this because no one has mentioned about it yet and that was the only statement from the WHO. That is why we want to know their view first, in regards to the symptoms of this disease — whether it is a fever, cold flu or something else.

“Once we know the symptoms, only then we can figure out the vaccine,” he told reporters when met after attending the launch of The Business and Entrepreneurs Forum: Advancing Asia 2023 here.

Elaborating further, Abang Johari pointed out that Sarawak strives to provide vaccines through the establishment of the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC).

He recalled the previous experience in dealing with the Covid-19 vaccine, which prompted him to think of the need to develop vaccines to prepare facing the possibility of similar outbreaks in the future.

According to the premier, procuring the Covid-19 vaccine was no easy feat as it relied on the availability from foreign countries that produced the vaccine.

“If we look back on our experience during Covid-19, we need to be careful. During that time, we faced problems obtaining enough vaccines — even though we were finally able to secure it from the manufacturer.

“But this time, we have our own infectious disease research centre; because we learn from past experience. With our collaboration with six international biomedical science institutions yesterday, we hope we will be able to find out how this collaboration can guarantee us in having our own vaccine.

“Once we know the symptoms of Disease X, we can research on producing a suitable vaccine,” he said.

The establishment of SIDC costs RM200 million and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Abang Johari said by developing the centre, it aims to ensure preparedness in the face of epidemics and to combat diseases which are likely to appear in the future.

He also said it was prime time for Sarawak to optimise its biodiversity resources through the production of vaccines.

“We may be able to study vaccine production by taking advantage of the diverse plants in Sarawak’s forests to fight infectious diseases which may appear later,” he said.

According to WHO, Disease X refers to an unknown pathogen which could potentially cause a serious international pandemic. The term was first used by the organisation in 2018 — a year before the emergence of Covid-19 — and it is expected to be more contagious than Covid-10 and may pose a mortality risk similar to Ebola.