Agriculture Dept awaiting China’s nod to export fresh durians

ALOR GAJAH (Oct 7): The Department of Agriculture is seeking approval from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to export fresh whole fruit durians to the republic.

Its deputy director-general (Management and Regulatory) Nor Sam Alwi said Malaysia hoped to get the approval next year in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

She said that currently Malaysia was allowed to export only frozen durians in whole fruit, pulp and paste to China, unlike Thailand and Vietnam which had obtained approval to export fresh durians to that country.

“China is the largest market for exporting durians due to its people’s love for the fruit. Thailand is the main exporter of the king of fruits. Therefore, we will try to penetrate that market by exporting fresh durians.

“In China, Musang King is among the varieties in high demand and Malaysia is focusing on cultivating Musang King for exports, with almost 50 per cent of the country’s durian plantations being of the Musang King variety,” she told reporters after a GACC visit to the Kafu Group Durian Eco Farm here today.

Nor Sam advised all durian farmers in the country to be well-prepared in various aspects to ensure they have the opportunity to export fresh durians to China, thereby enhancing their export value and market.

Commenting on the visit, she said it was to allow GACC to closely observe the management of the durian farm, including aspects of pest and disease control as well as post-harvest handling.

Kafu Group chief executive officer Datuk Wong Chong Lin, who was present during the visit, said they are fully prepared to meet all requirements and regulations on exporting fresh durians to China if approval is granted by GACC.

Durian farms under Kafu Group are now allowed to export approximately 1,000 tonnes of frozen durians to China yearly and this quota is expected to increase if permission is granted for fresh durian exports, he said. – Bernama