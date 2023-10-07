Amcorp Group exec: Many activities organised in Sibujaya can help boost local economy

SIBU (Oct 7): The many activities organised in Sibujaya such as the Sibujaya Carnival Concert 2023 can indirectly boost the local economy here, said Amcorp Group executive chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim.

“Here in Sibujaya, we continue to see good growth in population. There are more houses, shops, buildings and roads; many sporting events were held and all these have definitely created more and better business opportunities.

“At any time, there is always something ‘new’ happening in Sibujaya,” he said in his speech during the opening of the Sibujaya Carnival Concert 2023 tonight.

Over 10,000 people thronged the concert at the Azman Hashim Community Sport Centre here.

It was inaugurated by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and organised by Amcorp Group in conjunction with Carnival Sibu Jaya 2023.

Azman said he was also grateful for the leadership of Abang Johari which had led to a stable and dynamic state government.

“I am happy to note that 2023 is another good year for Sibujaya and for the whole of Sarawak.

“Thanks to the stable and dynamic state government under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, we definitely see tremendous economic growth alongside a good social order where people from various religion, culture and background continue to interact peacefully and harmoniously,” Azman said.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang; AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank) chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Md Yusof; HDCam director Dato Chee Nawawi; Amcorp Group managing director Soo Kin Wai; and Amcorp Properties Berhad chief operating officer Azlan Baqee Abdullah.