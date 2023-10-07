Asian Games: Arif fights through pain barrier to clinch karate gold

HANGZHOU (Oct 7): Various challenges such as injuries failed to douse the spirit of karate exponent Muhammad Arif Afifuddin Ab Malik as he battled his way to deliver gold for Malaysia at the Hangzhou Asian Games today.

The 23-year-old athlete said he was using painkillers when fighting 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Daniyar Yuldashev of Kazakhstan in the men’s Kumite (combat) under 84-kilogramme (kg) final at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium here.

In fact, when leading 9-4 with 15 seconds of the bout left, Muhammad Arif Afifuddin was injured in the right eye after taking a powerful punch in a counter-attack by his opponent but hung on to win 10-4.

The persistence of the 1.83m tall athlete saw Malaysia clinching their sixth gold of the Games and ending the karate squad’s nine-year wait for gold.

“There are no words to describe my victory as I had to overcome challenges like injuries. Lower back and rib injuries also disrupted my training,” he told reporters.

Muhammad Arif Afifuddin, who was injured one month before the Games, dedicated the gold medal to his parents and other family members for their unwavering support.

“In the SEA Games (Philippines 2019) final, they were at the venue to watch the event but I lost. Even though they are not here today, I know they are proud of my achievement,” he added.

National head coach Tamer Abdelraouf Mohamed Mourssy praised Muhammad Arif Afifuddin for his excellent display despite grappling with injuries.

He said Muhammad Arif Afifuddin was diligent in training although he was recovering from injuries and undergoing physiotherapy.

“It is a very good achievement for Malaysia. After we worked day and night we achieved the target of winning a gold. After this, the national team will prepare for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Oct 24-29. We hope to have another good outing there,” he said.

This is the third medal for the karate camp after Lovelly Anne Robberth grabbed silver in women’s individual Kata and then teamed up with Naccy Nelly Evvaferra Rojin and Niathalia Sherawinnie Yampil to take silver in women’s team Kata.

The last time Malaysia won Asian Games karate gold was at the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea when Lim Chee Wei (men’s Kata) and Syakilla Salni Jefry Krisnan (women’s Kumite 61kg) emerged as champions. – Bernama