BN’s Datuk Amizar Abu wins Pelangai by-election

BENTONG (Oct 7): Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Amizar Abu Adam has won the Pelangai by-election, according to the Election Commission (EC).

EC returning officer Datuk Mohamad Shahid Ismail announced the result at Dewan Orang Ramai in Felda Kemasul here tonight.

Amizar secured 7,324 ballots and won the seat with 2,949-vote majority over his main rival, Perikatan Nasional’s Kasim Samat.

Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni, who was sacked from Umno for contesting, lost his deposit after just 47 votes.

Pelangai has a total of 16,456 eligible to vote in this by-election, including postal and absentee voters.

The Pelangai by-election was called due to the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang executive committee chairman, Datuk Johari Harun, in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on August 17. – Malay Mail