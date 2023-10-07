Body of man who went missing while foraging vegetables in Bau found

KUCHING (Oct 7): The body of a 63-year-old man who went missing yesterday in a forest along Jalan Jugan Buso in Bau was found some 150 metres from the roadside this morning.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said the victim’s body was found by his family members at 7.30am.

“Upon receiving the report that the victim’s body had been found, the search-and-rescue (SAR) team went to the location. The victim was confirmed deceased by paramedics,” he said.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

The victim, identified as James Tarang Tigong, had gone missing Friday evening after he ventured into the forest to forage for vegetables.

After he failed to return home, concerned family members went to his last known location only to discover his motorcycle parked by the roadside.

Following this, a missings persons report was lodged by his family and a Bomba SAR operation commenced last night.

The SAR was called off last night and resumed this morning.