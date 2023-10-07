Car in Bintulu 70 pct damaged after catching fire

SIBU (Oct 7): A car was 70 per cent burnt after catching fire at Jalan Tanjong Kidurong, Bintulu.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a distress call was received at 12.22am today and five firefighters were rushed to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, the car’s engine and front driver’s seat were found burnt with 70 per cent damages,” it said.

It added members of the public had already used four fire extinguishers to fight the fire.

“The operations commander then instructed the firefighters to douse the fire with one flow of water from the machinery water pump until the fire was successfully put out,” it said.

After ensuring the situation was safe, the operation was called off at 12.50am.