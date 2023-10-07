Chan says he finds it hard to reject Datukship

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sabah Policy Bureau chief Datuk Chan Foong Hing said he accepted the Datukship title out of respect for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and the Sabah government.

Chan, who is also Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament (MP), said he is fully aware of the DAP’s current policy since 2018 which states that only the party’s retirees are entitled to receive such awards.

“I had received a phone call from the Sabah government on Thursday. Yesterday me and DAP Sabah secretary Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe went to the rehearsal, and today we received the title.

“I feel like it was not easy to refuse it because I am a Sabahan and the offer came from the Yang di-Pertua and Sabah government, so I received it with good faith.

“At a certain point, Phoong and I had thought about withdrawing, but eventually our names were gazetted. Once our names were gazetted, we felt that we need to respect the decision and recommendation by the Sabah government and Tun Juhar.

“I will surrender myself to the party and shall leave it up to them to decide on the issue. As for Phoong, I think you need to ask him instead,” he told reporters after inspecting the prices of imported white rice at Bataras Supermarket along Gaya Street here on Saturday.

Chan and Phoong were among 88 recipients who were conferred the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award, which carries the Datuk title, in a coronation ceremony here on Saturday.

The awards were conferred in conjunction with the 70th birthday of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin the same day.