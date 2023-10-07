Dr Sim: Rising healthcare cost a major concern as S’wak strives for high income status by 2030

KUCHING (Oct 7): Rising cost for healthcare is a major concern for the Sarawak government as it strives to achieve the high income and advanced economy status by 2030.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said within this timeline, the number of senior citizens in the state would increase as well.

“Ageing is costly because medical care is very expensive and in this regard, I foresee a big percentage of the country’s budget, and also the state’s, would be allocated for the ageing group of the population.

“We must plan ahead because 20 years from now, we may need to spend RM400 million on healthcare and related facilities for the growing ageing population,” he said during the the Senior Citizens Day 2023 celebration at Dewan Sa’ati of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) headquarters at Jalan Ong Kee Hui here today.

Dr Sim, also Sarawak Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said when compared to the 80 billion Euro expenditure on healthcare for Holland’s population of 17 million people, Malaysia which has a population of 33 million people was only spending RM33 million.

“It is important for us to plan ahead because the Health Ministry may not afford the expenditure on healthcare,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate all those involved in organising this event because it is very meaningful and helps the elderly to learn how to take care of themselves.

“With today’s advanced technology, we can learn how to live healthily and longer. We need a healthy population because a healthy Sarawak can progress and prosper,” he added.

Among the activities organised at the event themed “Resilience Of The Elderly In Facing A Changing World” were health screening for diabetes, dementia, frailty, PeKa B40, flower arrangement competition, health products stalls and aerobic dance performances.

More than 150 senior citizens attended the event organised by Jalan Masjid Health Clinic Advisory Panel.

Also present were organising chairman cum Jalan Masjid Health Clinic Advisory Panel chairman Eric Tay Tze Kok, Prof Datu Dr Andrew Kiyu, Dr Sally Suriani, Dr Nazibah Naharin and Dr Maila Mustapha.