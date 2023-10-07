Fatimah encouraged by progress in treatment coverage for mental health

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 7): Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is encouraged by the improvement in treatment for individuals with acute mental health issues.

Based on statistics from Health Department Sarawak, the doctor-to-patient ratio in the field of mental health is at one-to-four.

“There was a 45 per cent increase in the number of vulnerable groups seeking help for their acute mental health issues from hospitals and health clinics throughout Sarawak between 2019, which recorded 41,920 cases, and 2022 with 58,207 cases,” she said in her speech for Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas)’s ‘Striving Towards Emotional and Psychological Support’ (STEPS) programme yesterday, being run in connection with the Psychology and Counselling Month at its campus here.

Mental health is among 14 social issues being focused on under the Social Development Council of Fatimah’s ministry.

The other issues are drugs and substance abuse, domestic violence, teenage pregnancy, marriages and divorces, sexual crimes against children and women, bullying, ageing, homelessness, sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), property crimes, problems related to personal identification, cybercrimes and poverty.

“These social issues are interrelated or have a varying degree of correlation with mental health, and they warrant emotional and psychological support and intervention.

“Abuse of drugs, for instance, could directly lead to mental health issues like psychotic symptoms or disorders. Likewise, someone experiencing stress and depression might end up abusing drugs,” she added.

Fatimah said in addressing these issues, she highlighted the importance of engaging experts from various branches of psychology and counselling in providing the screening, assessment, treatment, recovery, and rehabilitation support.

Fatimah also stressed about the growing concern of issues that could trigger suicidal tendencies among adolescents.

Citing date from the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2022, the minister said one in eight individuals had suicidal thoughts, and one in 10 had attempted suicide.

“Over a decade, the trend in Malaysia has been showing growing concerns.

“In 2012, the NHMS reported 7.9 per cent (of individuals having) suicidal thoughts and 6.8 per cent had attempted suicide.

“In 2022, there’s an increase of 5.2 per cent in (number of individuals having) suicidal thoughts, and an increase of 2.7 per cent in (those who) attempted suicide.

“One in four individuals felt depressed, and girls showed more tendencies of suffering from depression than boys.”

Meanwhile in his speech earlier, Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said the university had always strived to establish a campus community that was more sensitive towards issues pertaining to mental health.

He said among the efforts was a workshop on ‘Mental Health First Aid’, which involved 20 Unimas lecturers, officers and support staff members who after the completion of the programme, had become ‘Accredited Mental Health First Aiders’.

“Unimas Students’ Mental Health Policy, which serves as a strategic guide in caring for and dealing with mental health issues affecting the students of the university, has also been drafted.

“Under this policy, the Unimas Students’ Mental Health Committee has been established to ensure that such an effort could be carried out effectively,” said Mohamad Kadim.