It’s splashin’ time: Sibu folk throng the Sibujaya Water Fiesta 2023

SIBU (Oct 7): Over 10,000 Sibu folks splashed away at the Sibujaya Water Fiesta 2023 held today at the Sibujaya Boulevard.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who officiated the event, remarked that it broke the norm and was even larger than last year’s celebration.

“I can see this event is very well-received by the people here, and is also a highly-anticipated event each year.

“This year’s celebration is very lively, compared to last year, and we can see the event is getting bigger. It is not just for the people of Sibujaya but also those outside Sibujaya,” he said.

He also commended Amcorp Sibujaya Sdn Bhd and the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) for organising the event.

The Sibujaya Water Fiesta is held in conjunction with the Sibujaya Carnival, which started on Sept 16.

Abdul Karim said the event can help build strong family ties as well as bring people together in a relaxed and casual way.

“I can see parents have brought their children and I think this can become a memorable event for them, and the people of Sibu,” he said.

Abdul Karim also urged Amcorp to collaborate with the state government to develop Sibujaya.

Also present was SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, Amcorp Group executive chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim and Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.