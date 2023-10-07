Man feared missing while foraging for vegetables in Bau

KUCHING (Oct 7): A 63-year-old man is feared to have gone missing after failing to return home yesterday from foraging vegetables in a forest along Jalan Jugan Buso in Bau.

The incident was reported to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at 7.55pm.

According to a spokesperson from the Bomba Sarawak operations centre, the victim identified as James Tarang Tigong had ventured into the forest at 5pm to gather vegetables.

“Concerned family members proceeded to the last known location where he was seen, only to discover his motorcycle parked by the roadside.

“Following this, a formal missing persons report was promptly filed by his family,” he said in a statement last night.

A search-and-rescue (SAR) team was despatched to the scene at 7.56pm to locate the victim.

Upon arrival, the SAR operations commander began gathering crucial information regarding the missing person’s case.

The estimated distance to the location where the victim disappeared is approximately 10 minutes by road from the main highway.

“At 9pm, initial search efforts began involving various agencies present at the scene as well as two of the missing person’s family members. The search area initially covered a radius of 400 metres from the main road.

“After thorough exploration and discussions with the police, it was determined that no significant developments had occurred at the search location,” said the spokesperson.

The operation was temporarily suspended at 10pm and is set to resume today.