Man injured in single vehicle accident at Jalan Kanowit

SIBU (Oct 7): A 25-year-old man was injured after being involved in a single vehicle accident near the roundabout before the Durin Bridge, Jalan Kanowit today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a distress call was received at 9.52am and several Bomba Kanowit personnel were despatched to the scene.

“When they arrived, the operations commander did an inspection and found a car had landed on the roadside,” it said.

Members of the public had assisted the victim out of the car before Bomba’s arrival.

Personnel from the Health Ministry later transferred the victim to the hospital for further observation.