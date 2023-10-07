Saturday, October 7
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Man injured in single vehicle accident at Jalan Kanowit

Man injured in single vehicle accident at Jalan Kanowit

0
By Philip Wong on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

The car which turned on its side at the roundabout.

SIBU (Oct 7): A 25-year-old man was injured after being involved in a single vehicle accident near the roundabout before the Durin Bridge, Jalan Kanowit today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a distress call was received at 9.52am and several Bomba Kanowit personnel were despatched to the scene.

“When they arrived, the operations commander did an inspection and found a car had landed on the roadside,” it said.

Members of the public had assisted the victim out of the car before Bomba’s arrival.

Personnel from the Health Ministry later transferred the victim to the hospital for further observation.

Recommended Posts