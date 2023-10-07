Miri associations to hold fundraiser for events promoting mental health awareness

MIRI (Oct 7): The Mental Health Association of Sarawak (MHAS) Miri and Persatuan Kebajikan Perkhidmatan Psikiatri dan Kesihatan Mental (PKPPKM) of Miri Hospital will be collaborating to hold a charity fundraising dinner on Nov 3 at Imperial Hotel, 6.30pm.

Both organisations aim to promote mental health and well-being across all age groups and reduce stigma towards people with mental illness among the communities.

“Therefore, the purpose of this fundraiser is to raise funds for events promoting mental health awareness,” said a press statement.

Additionally, it added, MHAS hopes to be able to set up a building fund for the purchase of an administrative office and mental health care centre in the near future.

Since its formation, MHAS has been actively working to promote mental awareness, and working hand-in-hand with government agencies to disseminate information related to mental health, through various workshops.

The upcoming activities would be ‘Emotion Regulation Workshop – Love Me Better 3.0’; Continuation of Community Mental Health Literacy (COMEL); ‘Walk with Me’ – Caregiver support group; and Deja Brew Café at Mentari Miri.

Mentari Miri is a community mental health centre which MHAS Miri had partnered with the Ministry of Health to establish and is currently operating at Rumah Kenyalang since July 2019.

Tickets to the fundraising dinner are now available for purchase at RM90 per seat or RM900 per table.

Registration can be done via bit.ly/caringformiri or via the sales team.

Meanwhile, those who wish to donate, either by cash sponsorship or items for lucky draws, are welcomed. All donations are tax deductible.

Payment or donation may be made to the Mental Health Association of Sarawak bank account (Maybank 511186103587) with reference ‘CFC 2023 MIRI’.

For more information, contact 011-1056 7862 (Miss Lau) or 013-5707905 (Miss Jessica).