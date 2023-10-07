Miri Mayor: Joint management body a must in every high-rise building in S’wak

MIRI (Oct 7): Owners of units and premises in any high-rise property here, together with the developers, are encouraged to set up a joint management body meant to manage the facilities in their building.

In making this call, Mayor Adam Yii says such a committee is necessary in view of the rising number of high-rise buildings in Miri.

“In view of the development of high-rise buildings in Sarawak, the Sarawak government had developed Strata (Subsidiary Titles) Ordinance, 2019 and Strata Management Ordinance 2019, which came into force on March 1, 2022.

“Under this Ordinance, the developer and purchasers (of units and premises) are required to form a joint management body (JMB) to manage common facilities in the building such as the gym and swimming pool.

“Therefore, I call upon all developers and purchasers of units in high-rise buildings, to comply with Strata Management Ordinance 2019 to ensure a better strata community living for all,” the Pujut assemblyman told reporters when met after officiating at the opening ceremony for Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Miri’s ‘2023 Home and Property Roadshow’ at Bintang Megamall here yesterday.

Adding on, Yii hailed the JMB as ‘a vital platform’ meant to ensure proper management of the common facilities in the high-rise building.

“Many high-rise buildings have common facilities like the gym and swimming pool, all of which need maintenance. Obviously, it would require solid cooperation between the unit owners and developers to properly manage these facilities, which are meant to enhance the value of the property, and also for the benefit of the owners.

“Without proper management, we would have a lot of problems,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile in his opening address, Sheda Miri chairman James Hii said high-rise, or strata, properties remained the current development trend in the real-estate market.

In this regard, he said the development also applied to the regulation and governance of properties in Sarawak.

“The gazettement of the Strata (Subsidiary Title) Ordinance 2019 and the Strata Management Ordinance 2019 had come at the right time to cover these areas.

“(With the Ordinance), it could minimise the chances of encountering disputes; thus enhancing the quality of products and services being introduced to the market, when there’s a benchmark or basis in place for all relevant stakeholders to refer to,” he said.

The event yesterday was also attended by Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Shaharony Mat Nor, Councillor Jeffery Phang and event’s organising chairman Lau Kieng Fong.

The four-day roadshow, which kicked off on Thursday, is showcasing housing and real-estate products and services, featured by several developers – some of whom are also promoting properties outside Miri.