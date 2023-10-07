Never be blinded by regionalism, Chong reminds Sarawakians

KUCHING (Oct 7): The racial and religious harmony in Sarawak is something to be proud of and cherished, says Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin MP said this during his visit to Kuching’s first Tamil Methodist Church at Jalan Stapok here, where senior citizens of all races gathered to register for the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) programme.

Chong added that some politicians in Sarawak had continued to play up the ‘regionalism’ sentiment, even when Sarawakians had been celebrating the racial and religious harmony.

“In essence, regionalism is similar to racism. In racism, one is discriminated by the colour of one’s skin but for regionalism, one is discriminated by one’s place of birth,” he said.

“While we Sarawakians fight against unfair policies, let’s not be blinded by regionalism, advocated by some irresponsible politicians,” added Chong.