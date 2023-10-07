Premier impressed with Sibujaya’s transformation

SIBU (Oct 7): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he was impressed with the rapid development and transformation of the Sibujaya township.

He said he had noticed the change in the landscape from the last time he was here, where it is now decorated with colourful lighting.

“When I entered into Sibujaya, I feel like I entered another state.

“Because Sibujaya has changed – really a very transformed Sibujaya and the landscape has also changed with colourful lights.

“This shows that Sibujaya is no longer an area in the rural, as if a very beautiful city,” he said when officiating at the Concert Carnival Sibujaya 2023 at Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre here tonight.

He also lauded Sibujaya folk for being able to live together harmoniously.

“The Iban, Malay, Melanau and Chinese communities live together like a happy family, irrespective of background.

“You don’t feel it… You live as if you are in one family under one roof – that is Sibujaya and that is Sarawak – ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (Together in Unity),” he said.

On that note, he thanked Amcorp Group Berhad for the success of the carnival this year.

Among those present were Amcorp Group Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim; Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang; AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank) chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Md Yusof; HDCam director Dato Chee Nawawi; Amcorp Group managing director Soo Kin Wai; and Amcorp Properties Berhad chief operating officer Azlan Baqee Abdullah.