Road stretch near Siniawan to be closed from Oct 9-Dec 8 for repairs

KUCHING (Oct 7): A road stretch near Siniawan along the old Kuching-Bau road will be temporarily closed from Oct 9-Dec 8 for repair works by the Public Works Department (JKR).

According to a notice from the department, road surface cracks and failure of slope and road culvert were found on the road.

“Road users are advised to plan their journey in the affected areas. Please use the alternative road which is Jalan Siniawan.

“Heavy vehicles are advised to use the Pan Borneo Highway while the road is completely closed to speed up the repair process,” read the notice.

All road users are also requested to be careful when passing through the area and obey the signs provided.

If there are any complaints or questions, road users can contact the Bau District JKR office (017-8094271) during office hours or PPES Works Sdn Bhd (082-230675).