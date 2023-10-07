Sarawak Youth MP all for reinstating National Service Training Programme

SIBU (Oct 7): Sarawak Youth Member of Parliament Abdul Adzim Rahman supports efforts to reinstate the National Service Training Programme (PLKN).

He said abolition of the programme by the former minister for youth and sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in 2018 was a backward step in the country’s history, in that it had dismantled a platform for youth empowerment.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, it is important and necessary for our generation to be resilient. The revival of PLKN will address some of the issues which our youth encounter today,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Adzim stressed that it is appropriate to equip the youth with the skills, values and experience needed to face the challenges successfully as today’s youth are at risk of losing their moral values.

“This programme had helped the previous generation by giving them the opportunity to learn the important life skills as well as fostering morale beyond religious, cultural and racial differences.

“If we look at the PLKN, it has helped build a very significant chapter in the history of our country and a new society for the younger generation.”

He believes the programme, if reinstated, would not only focus on physical fitness and statecraft modules but also promote a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the country.

Meanwhile, the president of Malaysia Youth Council (MBM) Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid on Sept 28 was reported to have agreed for the government to consider the re-implementation of the PLKN.

He was quoted as saying PLKN proved to be one of the successful programmes in instilling the spirit of patriotism among youth.