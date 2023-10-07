Sheraton Kuching Hotel is now operational

KUCHING (Oct 7): The Sheraton Kuching Hotel, located at the city’s ‘Golden Triangle’, is now operational following its soft opening today.

The soft opening ceremony, which featured lion dances and litting of firecrackers, was attended by hotel owner Tan Sri Yii Ming Sing, family members and business associates.

Easily distinguishable by its iconic curved architecture, the construction of the hotel had been fully completed recently, and has 22 floors and 378 rooms.

The grand opening of Sheraton Kuch­ing Hotel is scheduled after Chinese New Year 2024.

Its newly-established Facebook page described Sheraton Kuching Hotel as a 5-star hotel and a landmark amidst iconic destinations, cultural highlights and thriving businesses.

According to its website, this hotel also has the pillarless Grand Ballroom, which features a built-in lighting system, LED screen and space for 700 guests.

Room reservations can now be done via the website.