S’wak Matta Travel Fair 2023 promises abundant travel promotions for all

KUCHING (Oct 7): The 18th Sarawak Malaysia Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Travel Fair 2023 which commenced today aims to offer an abundance of promotions for both domestic and international travel packages.

Matta Sarawak chairman Oscar Choo said this will indefinitely bring growth to travel and local industries.

“Our fair brings together a diverse range of destinations represented through our exhibitors.

“From pristine beaches to bustling cities; from serene mountains to vibrant cultural festivals, there is something here for every type of traveller,” he said during the fair’s opening ceremony.

For this year, Choo said the fair features 46 booths ranging from travel agencies, airlines and tour operators, all eager to offer travelers a taste of their unique offerings.

He said the two-day fair is targeting a total of 12,000 visitors, with targeted sales of over RM3 million.

“To spice things up, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) of Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings as the official airline will be giving away exciting flight tickets for the Buyers’ contest.

“This year, some notable prizes from MAG include flight tickets; Kuching-Jakarta, Kuching-Bangkok and Kuching-Kota Kinabalu.

“We encourage travellers to step out of their comfort zones and uncover the hidden gems that await them in destinations around the globe and at home

“Our aim is not only to showcase the well known attractions but to inspire you to seek out the extraordinary experiences that often lie off the beaten path,” he said.

Officiating the event was Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Commenting on the event, Ting said it was a commendable commitment to promoting Sarawak and Malaysia as world-class tourist destinations that should be explored.

Also present at the event were Matta vice-president Sheikh Awadh Sheikh Abdullah.