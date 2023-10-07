Thousands in Sibu brave downpour for half marathon

SIBU (Oct 7): Over 1,200 participants braved the downpour here Saturday morning to make the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Amcorp Sibujaya Semi Marathon and Fun Run a success.

The event was held at the Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibujaya with three categories; the 21km marathon, 10km fun run and 5km fun run.

Flagging off the event was Sibu Rural District Councillor Ng Siang Wei.

Among those present were HDC Sports and Recreation Welfare Club president Masnah Jamali and Amcorp Assistant General Manager James Ho.

The champion of the 21km marathon won RM1,000 in cash, while the first and second runner-ups were awarded RM700 and RM500 respectively.