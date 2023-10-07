Two perish, two survive after 4WD plunges into river in Betong

KUCHING (Oct 7): Two people died while two others were rescued after the four-wheel drive (4WD) they were traveling in plunged into a river in Kampung Semueh Batu, Jalan Lubok Antu in Betong today.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations center said they received the call on the incident at 11.29am and immediately sent a team of rescuers from the Betong operations control to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the incident involved a 4WD vehicle that had plunged into the river.

“A male adult who was the driver and a boy were successfully extricated by members of the public and were sent to the Merindun clinic before the Bomba personnel arrived at the location.

“Two adult female passengers were also extricated by members of the public, unfortunately, both were confirmed dead by medical personnel at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

The Bomba personnel assisted in retrieving the victims before handing them over to the police for further action.

The spokesperson added that information about all the victims could not be ascertained at the time of writing.