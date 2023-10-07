Two more industrial parks to boost Sabah economy – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): Sabah will see the development of two new industrial parks in an effort to stimulate further the state’s economic growth and industries in line with the current state government’s investor-friendly approach.

Chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said one of the parks will be developed in Kimanis for the oil and gas industry while the other, to be located in the Kota Marudu-Kota Belud area, will be a general industrial park.

He said the move follows the two existing industrial parks — the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park and Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park — almost reaching full occupation.

“The effort is also in line with the commitment of the state government to further boost the development in Sabah as well as enhancing the people’s quality of life by implementing programmes and initiatives covering various growth sectors,” he said here on Saturday.

The chief minister was giving a speech at the investitute ceremony in conjunction with the 70th birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu, where 50 people were conferred awards, decorations and medals.

Hajiji also said the state development agenda, specifically the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) road map, is currently on the right track and has begun to show positive results after just three years at the helm.