Unimas to install hydrogen system in bus, reduce carbon emission

KUCHING (Oct 7): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and H2NexGen Sdn Bhd have recently joined forces in an innovative partnership aimed at reducing carbon emissions and advancing Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

The university said in a press release that the collaborative effort involves the installation of a hydrogen system by H2NexGen in one of Unimas’ buses, marking a significant step towards sustainable and low carbon mobility solutions.

“The primary objective of this pilot project is to showcase the remarkable potential of hydrogen reduction technology in reducing exhaust emissions.

“H2NexGen and Unimas aim to achieve at least a 50 per cent reduction in exhaust emissions during the one-month project. Simultaneously, the project will monitor and demonstrate substantial fuel cost reduction,” the statement said.

Prof Dr Shanti Faridah Salleh, director of the Institute of Sustainable and Renewable Energy at Unimas, expressed her enthusiasm for the hydrogen project’s potential.

She described it as a ‘clean and renewable fuel use project’ that aligns perfectly with Unimas’ overarching commitment to sustainability.

“Unimas’ past and existing projects centered on improving energy efficiencies, micro-hydro, and solar PV. This project affirms Unimas’ commitment to its Low Carbon Campus Roadmap 2030,” she said.

Meanwhile, Unimas said Malaysia’s NETR has placed a spotlight on the nation’s journey toward achieving net-zero emissions.

The emphasis on clean and renewable energy sources, particularly hydrogen, positions this project as a pivotal element in Malaysia’s energy transformation.

Unimas, in its steadfast commitment to the ‘Low Carbon Campus Roadmap 2030,’ takes a significant stride forward by embarking on this hydrogen-based low carbon mobility solution project.