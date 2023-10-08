Abg Jo: PBB to look into increasing number of parliamentary constituencies in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 8): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will look into the possibility of increasing the number of parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak, said party president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the party will form a committee to study on the proposed number of additional seats before applying to the Election Commission (EC).

“We will conduct a study on increasing the number of parliamentary seats not only in Betong but also in other areas throughout Sarawak.

“We will have a committee by PBB for us to apply to the EC for the consideration to establish new parliamentary constituencies because the decision is up to them,” he told a press conference after officiating the PBB Special Convention 2023 (Betong Zone) in Betong here today.

He also said that the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats was in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He was responding to a question on one of the resolutions passed at the convention which called for the number of parliamentary seats in Sarawak to be increased by at least 12 and for three of the new seats to be under Betong Zone.

Earlier, PBB vice president Datuk Julaihi Narawi when reading out the resolutions said PBB Betong Zone had proposed that the number of parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak be increased to allow Sarawak and Sabah to have one-third of the total number of parliament seats in Malaysia.

“In Sarawak, we can consider at least 12 new parliamentary constituencies and for Betong Zone, we can consider at least three new parliamentary constituencies,” he said.

At present, Sarawak has 31 parliament seats while Sabah has 25 out of the 222 seats in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari in his speech said PBB will continue to fight for Sarawak’s rights in the years to come.

“We must stand up for our rights and be united in our fight towards making Sarawak as the leading region in Malaysia.

“We must also defend our law and for PBB, our struggle is based on the Federal Constitution, Sarawak Constitution, MA63, and the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC) 1962,” he said.

He urged PBB members not to be afraid of those who questioned Sarawak’s rights.

“If they touch our law and our rights, we will fight back because we will defend our rights. We are on the right path, and this is our struggle for the next 60 years to come,” he said.

He also noted that leaders will come and go and that was the reason why PBB set up its newest wing Belia 18 comprising youths ages 18 to 28 to represent the new generation.

“This is the digital generation, and they will be our legacy to ensure that PBB will always remain relevant in our political struggle,” said Abang Johari.

Also present were PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, senior vice president Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, vice presidents Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, permanent chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, and secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.