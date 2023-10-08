Bob’s dilemma

BOB and Leonard were bosom buddies. They did everything together in school and through university.After graduation, Bob worked as a lawyer while Leonard became an engineer. After several years, Bob made a name for himself in a law practice, while Leonard decided to leave his job and strike out on his own as an entrepreneur.

With some inheritance capital and his own savings, Leonard managed to buy a run a small but profitable boutique hotel in Kuala Lumpur. At the same time, he embarked on some small development projects building shophouses, small industrial lots and housing schemes in the Klang Valley.

Five years later, he had the opportunity to purchase a piece of land to build a 200-room resort hotel in Penang and as this needed a substantial amount of money, he approached Bob for help to arrange financing.

Bob recognised the viability of the project and managed to help him secure financing as well as personally putting up 40 per cent of the capital required by Leonard.

By this time, Bob was in his 50’s and thinking of retirement. During the pandemic, he started thinking a lot about succession.

What if he passed on suddenly? How would his family access his assets?

He reached out to me and got an estate plan worked out for when he was not around – some assets to be distributed through his will while some substantial ones were put into a living trust to be distributed in stages, to avoid overspending by the beneficiaries.

But what nagged at him was the 40 per cent stake he had in Leonard’s company. His family was unfamiliar with Leonard or his business. Bob realised that after his demise, the close relationship, trust and understanding between the two shareholders would be gone. Which was like saying the two shareholders would be strangers to each other.

I enquired about the details of the company assets and realised that his solution was in converting what he had, which was highly illiquid, to assets which were liquid or more easily realisable.

I suggested that he propose to Leonard to swap his shareholding with unsold units that were held by Leonard. We both worked out what we thought was a fair exchange ratio, using cost instead of with profit element (avoiding the need to revalue the hotel and apartment suites).

A buy-sell with a trust was set up with our trust company, based on the transaction being carried out according to the agreed exchange ratio, upon Bob’s death or mental incapacity.