Boy who left home after disagreement with family found hiding inside surau’s toilet at Kpg Pinang Jawa

KUCHING (Oct 8): A 13-year-old boy, who was reported missing after leaving his house to a nearby jungle following a disagreement with his family last night, was found hiding inside the toilet of a surau at Kampung Pinang Jawa, Gita here early this morning

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the boy’s mother lodged a report about her missing son at the Gita police station at around 1am.

“The boy left the house to a nearby jungle without bringing his phone with him.

“His family and the villagers had tried to search for him in the jungle but after three hours of search, they could not find him,” it added.

After being informed about the case, Bomba said the firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were deployed to conduct a search for the boy.

“The search was conducted at the nearby area within a 500-metre radius.” it added.

Bomba said at around 2.45am, the firefighters found the boy locked inside the surau’s toilet.

“The boy was hiding in the toilet with the door locked from inside. The firefighters managed to persuade him to come out of the toilet.”

The boy was later handed over to his family and police for further action.