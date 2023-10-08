Budget 2024: S’wak logistics body wants Putrajaya to continue prioritising education development

BINTULU (Oct 8): The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia Sarawak Section chairman Dr Abdul Kuddus Ramlee hopes the Budget 2024 that will be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 13 would continue prioritising education development.

He said continuous investment in the country’s education system is very crucial for holistic human capital growth that would guarantee a brighter future for the younger generation.

He also highlighted the need for substantial progress in renewable energy projects.

“Investing in sustainable solutions will not only help combat climate change, but also create new job opportunities for a greener economy,” he said.

He also called on the government to be more committed in its effort to reduce carbon emissions by promoting greener modes of transport, such as electric vehicles and alternative fuels.

Abdul Kuddus also emphasised on the importance of increasing government support for the public healthcare system by allocating a significant funding to it.

“Increased investment in infrastructure to upgrade and build highways, roads, ports and railways would pave the way for smoother and more efficient movement of goods across the nation,” he said.

He also hoped the government would continue encouraging and supporting small businesses which is vital for economic growth, job creation and environment.

“Embracing innovations is crucial for our industry’s growth. Budget 2024 should recognise this and plans to invest in cutting-edge technologies that optimise logistics operations.

“From advanced fleet management systems to smart tracking solutions, we are set to become more digitised and efficient than ever before,” said Abdul Kuddus.

He also wanted the government to continue empowering the skills development programmes.

“Our workforce is the backbone of the logistics and transport sector. Budget 2024 should focus on the need to upskill and reskill our talented professionals,” he said.

He added the government can provide exciting training programmes, workshops and certifications tailored to enhance the industry expertise and ensure career growth for all.