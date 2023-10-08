Car damaged after engine compartment catches fire in Bintulu

BINTULU (Oct 8): A car that was parked in front of a house in Taman Bukit Orang here was damaged after its engine compartment caught fire this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire was successfully extinguished by the public before the arrival of firefighters at the scene.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at around 1.04am and firefighters from Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found the engine compartment of the car had been completely destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters only conducted monitoring to ensure that the fire was fully extinguished before ending the operation at 1.19am.