Conservation programme in Kuala Baram involves planting of 462 mangrove saplings

MIRI (Oct 8): A total of 462 mangrove saplings were planted here yesterday, in line with environmental conservation efforts, especially in relation to marine life, prevention of coastal erosion and reduction of carbon emission.

The conservation programme, which took place near Kampung Batu 1 in Kuala Baram, was implemented by Yinson Energy (Yinson) Miri in collaboration with the Marine Department, Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Miri and Miri City Council (MCC).

About 90 volunteers from Yinson, Marine Department, NREB Miri and MCC took part, and they were also supported by six personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM) and People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela).

Yinson chief executive officer Datuk Sabri Zain said under the group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), the programme did not only involve planting 462 mangrove saplings, but also included a clean-up party of the area, to facilitate optimal mangrove growth.

He said the mangrove forest near Kampung Batu 1 had been damaged after years of human interference and natural degradation.

“Therefore, major restoration works are needed and proposed.

“The site will be monitored at six-month, one-year and five-year intervals by Yinson and NREB to ensure the healthy growth of mangrove. This is one of the many biodiversity-focused CSR programmes planned by Yinson.

“Previously, Yinson Miri focused its efforts on marine biodiversity around Miri waters. Through this programme, we sent our divers to clean the coral reefs in Miri waters of trash and nets. We managed to collect tens of kilogrammes of garbage from this clean-up activity.

“Moving forward we will continue to fight for the conservation and preservation of the environment, helping to address climate change and its impact on the areas where we operate,” he said further.

The programme also meant to contribute towards the Sarawak government’s strategy for mangrove conservation, in line with the ‘Greater Miri Development Master Plan’.

Meanwhile, NREB Miri officer Joseph Uyo said mangroves stood as a unique group of salt-resistant trees, with highly specialised root systems that could act as a natural barrier in stabilising the sediments and reducing the effects of coastal erosion and extreme climates.

“Mangroves are also very effective at capturing and storing carbon through their biomass and the soil they live on.

“The soil is found to be very rich in carbon and the carbon stored estimated to be four times greater than that of a typical tropical forest,” he added.

Joseph added the magrove’s unique structures and root systems could also serve as shelter for various biodiversity, from nesting sites for birds to breeding grounds for clams.

Also present at the programme yesterday were Marine Department chief assistant director (Eastern Division of Miri) and Miri Marine Department Sports and Welfare Club (JELAS) advisor Syahrizan Jili; acting MCC agriculture officer Ranee Mary Richard and JELAS Miri president Mohd Faiz Syaznie.