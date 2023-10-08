Curtin Malaysia entrepreneurship carnival in Miri gets good response

MIRI (Oct 8): The recent Curtin Malaysia Entrepreneurship Carnival 2023 at Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) was a hit with both the campus community and members of the public.

The carnival was organised by the Curtin Entrepreneurship Club, an academic club under Curtin Malaysia’s Faculty of Business, in collaboration with the Faculty of Business and Faculty of Humanities and Health Sciences.

It aimed at providing Curtin Malaysia’s students with an opportunity to apply the entrepreneurship theories and concepts that they have learned in class into practice.

According to a press release by the university, the carnival has been held annually since 2017, except for a hiatus between 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Curtin Entrepreneurship Club president Gerald Yeo said this year’s carnival featured 17 stalls and involved over 170 students enrolled in the Mata Pelajaran Umum (MPU) Digital Entrepreneurship unit this semester.

Among the items on sale at the carnival were homemade food and beverages, handicrafts, artwork and fashion accessories.

Dean of the Faculty of Business, Professor Pauline Ho, in her opening speech lauded the students’ efforts in organising the carnival.

She expressed hope that the entrepreneurship carnival would provide them the opportunity to acquire and hone their entrepreneurial skills which she deemed was important to enhance graduate employability.

The aims of the carnival, she added, aligned with Curtin’s Graduate Capabilities that include applying discipline knowledge, principles and concepts; and being innovative, creative and entrepreneurial.

Dr William Keling, a lecturer in entrepreneurship in the Department of Management, Marketing & Digital Business and advisor to the Curtin Entrepreneurship Club, meanwhile remarked that the annual event has effectively promoted entrepreneurial mindset among students.

“It supported Curtin Malaysia’s mission to engage communities and transform lives through leadership, innovation, and excellence in teaching and research,” he said.

The event, he added, has bolstered up Curtin’s 2030 vision to work in partnership to make a difference for people and planet, and also towards the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Vincent Lee who officiated at the opening of the carnival congratulated Yeo and his organising committee on the success of the event.

The event, he said, was consistent with the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015 – 2025 (Entrepreneurship Action Plan for Higher Education Institutions) and in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030.

