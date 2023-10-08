Five-metre-long python caught at housing estate along Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Oct 8): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here caught a five-metre-long python at a housing estate along Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa last night.

In a statement, APM said they received a call from a resident at around 8pm and a team of APM personnel were despatched to the scene.

“Upon their arrival at the scene, the APM personnel immediately conducted an operation to catch the python which was outside one of the houses,” it added.

APM said the captured python was later brought to the APM Kuching headquarters for further action.