Sunday, October 8
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Five-metre-long python caught at housing estate along Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa

Five-metre-long python caught at housing estate along Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

An APM photo showing the python that was caught at the residential area last night.

KUCHING (Oct 8): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here caught a five-metre-long python at a housing estate along Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa last night.

In a statement, APM said they received a call from a resident at around 8pm and a team of APM personnel were despatched to the scene.

“Upon their arrival at the scene, the APM personnel immediately conducted an operation to catch the python which was outside one of the houses,” it added.

APM said the captured python was later brought to the APM Kuching headquarters for further action.

Recommended Posts