Forest Dept S’wak reinforces tree-planting drive with ‘Le Tour De Restoration’

KAPIT (Oct 8): The Forest Department Sarawak has bolstered the national ‘100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign (2021–2025) with Series II of ‘Le Tour De Restoration’ programme.

The activity, which took place at SMK Kapit 2 yesterday, was the continuation of Series I at the Lily Pond here last year, where 100 ‘belian’ (local ironwood) trees were planted.

According to Forest Department Sarawak director Datu Hamden Mohammad, the restoration programme is meant to help achieve the national 100 million tree-planting target.

“The campaign, run under the Greening Malaysia Programme, would involve Sarawak planting 35 million trees from 2021 to 2025, or an average of seven million trees a year.

“It is learnt that since 2021, Sarawak has planted 29 million trees. For this year, the annual target has already been achieved, with eight million trees planted.

“Total forested land in Malaysia covers 18.04 million hectares, and Sarawak accounts for the largest area – at 7.6 million hectares, or 42 per cent from total forested areas in the country,” he said.

Hamden said the federal government launched the campaign on Jan 5, 2021, with his department being tasked with coordinating the state-level drive.

According to him, the majority of the trees picked for this campaign are of the high-value hardwood species such as ‘belian’ and ‘meranti’, and the sites for the planting are parcels of state land, designated spots in the urban areas, recreational parks and schools.

This year, the drive in Sarawak kicked off on 23 Sept in Sarikei, then continued to Bintulu, Miri, Lawas and Kapit.

Tomorrow (Oct 9), the event will take place in Sibu, and Sri Aman and Kuching this Oct 11.