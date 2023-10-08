Indonesian minister pays courtesy visit to Agong, meets with PM Anwar

JAKARTA (Oct 8): Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir paid a courtesy visit to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

He was accompanied by Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, as part of his working visit to Kuala Lumpur.

Erick, 53, who is also the Indonesian Football Association chairman, discussed significant matters in the regional football industry.

“We engaged in extensive discussions about the potential for football collaborations in the South-east Asian region to boost the industry and regional national teams,” he noted in a statement.

Later, he met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the conversation lasting for about two hours at the Prime Minister’s official residence.

“I gained valuable insights from him as a prominent figure with influence in the democratic landscape of the South-east Asian region. Thank you, Mr. Anwar. I’m looking forward to our next discussion,” he noted.

Erick, considered one of the prominent potential candidates for the Vice Presidency of Indonesia in the 2024 elections, began his working visit in Singapore on Friday.

He met with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the Manpower Minister, who also holds the position of the Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Tan See Leng.

“We aim to ensure that regional cooperation in the South-east Asian region contributes to economic growth and job creation for Indonesia,” he added. — Bernama